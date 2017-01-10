Lady’s Island thieves drop money, leave broken pieces of a safe behind

A $2,000 safe along with nearly $1,000 inside it were stolen from the Lady’s Island Sonic on Sea Island Parkway early Monday morning.
Around 2:40 a.m., three suspects came in through the back door and went straight for the safe, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. They were all dressed in dark clothes and gloves with their faces covered or shadowed by hoods. Age, race and gender could not be identified from the video. the report said.
The three suspects were caught on surveillance footage carrying the 3-foot safe from the front of the business to the back door, according to the report. Outside the back door, deputies found shoe impressions, broken-off parts of the safe and imprints where it appears the three threw ithe safe on the ground multiple times. Just over $100 fastened with a paper clip — a deposit made into the safe dated Jan. 8 — was also lying on the ground.
DNA samples were collected from the scene to be processed.
