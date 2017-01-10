Pair gets away with $2K after holding Family Dollar employees at gunpoint

Two men armed with a handgun held two female Family Dollar employees at gunpoint Monday night in Lobeco before fleeing the store with approximately $2,000, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report..
The employees were stocking shelves in the hair products aisle just after 8:30 p.m. at the Dairy Farm Road business when two men started walking toward them from opposite ends of the aisle, according to the report.
The men are described as black males in their 20s or 30s, approximately six feet tall with medium builds, according to the report. They were wearing all black with bandanas covering most of their faces — one bandana was red and one was black.
The suspect wearing the black bandana grabbed one of the women by the back of the neck and forced her to lead him to the cash registers and safe, according to the report. He filled plastic Family Dollar bags with cash from the safe.
The suspect with the red bandana was armed with a silver revolver and told his partner to “get the money” and “don’t touch anything.”
The two ran out of the store with approximately $2,000 when they saw headlights in the parking lot from a customer pulling in, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
