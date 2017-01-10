Lady’s Island at a crossroads: What’s next?

As Walmart churns closer to completion, another grocery store giant prepares to break ground and new homes and gas stations pop up on Lady’s Island, the northern Beaufort County community wants to form a vision for the future.
A group of environmentalists, urban planning experts and concerned residents will explore possible next steps during a forum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Lady’s Island Elementary School. The event is hosted by the Coastal Conservation League and grassroots Sea Island Corridor Coalition, formed in response to concerns about development like the Walmart and a planned Taco Bell along Sea Island Parkway.
An interactive map, panel presentation, question session and open idea exchange will be part of the program.
Former Bluffton town manager Josh Martin, a planning consultant and adviser to Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, will be one of the keynote presenters.
Miami-based planner and designer Victor Dover will also help lead the discussion. His firm — Dover, Kohl & Partners — has worked in Port Royal and on Beaufort’s Boundary Street plan.
Coastal Conservation League’s invitation to the event notes that the city and county recently worked together to complete a traffic study along Sea Island Parkway and that county and city planners are addressing Lady’s Island.
“But your voice is missing!” The Conservation Leauge wrote in promoting the forum. “This forum is your opportunity to shape these plans from the citizens’ perspectives.”
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments