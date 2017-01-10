Warm evening by the fireplace turned into a night of tragedy at Lady’s Island home

A Lady’s Island home caught fire Monday evening when flames escaped the home’s chimney.
The Cedar Crest neighborhood homeowners were watching television and listening to their fireplace crackle when things went wrong, according to Lady’s Island - St. Helena Island Fire District public information officer Scott Harris.
The power to the TV suddenly went off and a neighbor was at the door telling them that fire was spreading up the side of their house, Harris said. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the two-story home.
The fire had escaped the chimney piping, reached the wood framing, and was quickly lapping its way up the side of the home, Harris said. Firefighters used several hose lines and fought the fire inside and outside of the home.
The house had substantial damage - mainly to the roof - and will need major repairs before anyone can live in it, Harris said. Those damages are estimated at $122,500.
One firefighter suffered a knee injury and was treated and released from the hospital.
