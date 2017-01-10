Got documents that need shredding? Beaufort County has you covered

Beaufort County will offer secure document shredding services from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21 at 9 Benton Field Rd., Bluffton.
Any types or colors of paper, file folders or envelopes are acceptable. Staples or paper clips do not need to be removed, according to a county news release.
Materials can be brought in any container or bag and will be emptied into roll carts for immediate shredding.
Only residential quantities will be accepted. No materials from commercial businesses or electronics will be accepted, the release said.
For more information, contact the Beaufort County Solid Waste and Recycling Division at 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.
Comments