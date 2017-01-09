Sheriff’s Office seeks man in possession of unusual stolen item

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man toting a recently stolen spiral staircase.
The man was caught on camera stealing the staircase, which went missing from behind a Meridian Road residence on Lady’s Island between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, 2016, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The suspect is described as tall and using a cane with his left hand.
Anyone with information can call an investigator at 843-255-3407 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777. Refer to case 16S273439.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments