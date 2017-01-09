Beaufort News

January 9, 2017 5:04 PM

Sheriff’s Office seeks man in possession of unusual stolen item

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for a man toting a recently stolen spiral staircase.

The man was caught on camera stealing the staircase, which went missing from behind a Meridian Road residence on Lady’s Island between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30, 2016, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. The suspect is described as tall and using a cane with his left hand.

Anyone with information can call an investigator at 843-255-3407 or Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777. Refer to case 16S273439.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Beaufort News

