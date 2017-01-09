Beaufort News

January 9, 2017 2:21 PM

Wedding bands, handgun among stolen items from unlocked Burton home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A Burton home on Sunset Circle was ransacked while the couple who lives there was in Savannah on Saturday evening.

Between about 3 p.m. 10:30 p.m., over $5,000 worth of items were stolen from the house, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The man said the front door was likely unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry.

A handgun, three wedding bands, an XBox and a jar holding several hundred dollars worth of quarters were stolen from the home, according to the report. The stolen items were worth a total of about $5,400.

A neighbor told deputies that he saw two SUVs - one red and one black - sitting in front of the home around 5 p.m. He said both left quickly when he went outside, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related content

Beaufort News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'If you see someone ... who might not have adequate heating': Send them here

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos