Wedding bands, handgun among stolen items from unlocked Burton home

A Burton home on Sunset Circle was ransacked while the couple who lives there was in Savannah on Saturday evening.
Between about 3 p.m. 10:30 p.m., over $5,000 worth of items were stolen from the house, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The man said the front door was likely unlocked. There were no signs of forced entry.
A handgun, three wedding bands, an XBox and a jar holding several hundred dollars worth of quarters were stolen from the home, according to the report. The stolen items were worth a total of about $5,400.
A neighbor told deputies that he saw two SUVs - one red and one black - sitting in front of the home around 5 p.m. He said both left quickly when he went outside, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
