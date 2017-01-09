Forgotten ticket wins Fripp Island woman $50K

A forgotten Powerball ticket bought by a Fripp Island woman in October has been redeemed for $50,000, according to a South Carolina Educational Lottery news release. The winnings will help the family recover from storm damage from Hurricane Matthew, the release said.
The woman, who did not wish to be identified, found the ticket last week in a desk drawer where it sat undisturbed since she bought it at the Beaufort Publix on Oct. 22, 2016.
The ticket, a quick pick, matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number. The winning numbers from that date were 1, 28, 33, 55, 56 and the Powerball, 22. The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129.
For selling the claimed ticket, the Publix in Beaufort received a commission of $500.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is $106 million.
