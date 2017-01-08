St. Helena thief makes hurricane recovery even harder

A thief made off with some roof repair materials from a St. Helena Island home, enough to set back an already drawn out hurricane recovery.
About 10 lbs. of roofing nails, two rolls of roofing felt and 20 bundles of shingles were stolen from a Seaside Road yard between about 4 p.m. on Thursday and 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The materials were worth a total of about $740.
The homeowner had not moved back into her home after a fallen tree damaged her roof during Hurricane Matthew, according to the report. The woman’s daughter has been routinely checking on the house.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments