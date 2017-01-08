Beaufort News

January 8, 2017 4:15 PM

Guns, pills stolen from Lady’s Island home

By Joan McDonough

A Lady’s Island woman noticed a few things were different when she got home after picking up her grandchild up from school; guns and prescription pills were missing from her house and the back door was damaged.

A revolver, a shotgun, 100 Oxycodone pills and 60 Hydrocodone pills were stolen from the Springfield Road home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The items may have been stolen between about 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday while the woman was out to pick up the child.

There were several cuts on the door around the deadbolt, according to the report.

