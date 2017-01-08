Photos: A cold and frosty Sunday morning in Beaufort

It was a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017. Here, a well-bundled Larry Hynson, of Beaufort, walks down Bay Street.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Ice forms on a handrail along Bay Street during a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017.
It was a cold morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017. Here, frost forms patterns on the windshield of a car in downtown Beaufort.
A puddle was frozen solid in Beaufort, S.C. on the frosty morning of Jan. 8, 2017.
It was a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017, and this fountain in the park at the corner of King and New Streets was rimmed with ice that formed overnight in the frigid air.
It was a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017. Here, Bill and Laura Riski, who are in the process of moving to Beaufort from northern Virginia, head to breakfast on Port Republic Street. The pair said the cold weather in Beaufort was still nice compared to Virginia, "it was 23 and snowing when we left yesterday," said Laura.
Plants are covered with fabric to ward off the freezing temperatures on a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017.
This plant was encased in ice from an irrigation system during a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017.
Frozen flowers are photographed on a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017.
Ice covers a blossom in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017.
It was a cold and frosty morning in Beaufort, S.C. on Jan. 8, 2017.
Robert and Rita Hunt take Jake the dog for his first walk along the seawall at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort on the cold and frosty morning of Jan. 8, 2017. “It’s cold,” was Rita’s only comment on the weather.
