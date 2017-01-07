Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap

Chermie Weatherford, owner of SugarBelle women's clothing store in Beaufort, explains on Jan. 7, 2017, how the store is collecting and distributing blankets for people in need during the cold snap.

Beaufort News

Christmas lights help autistic adult learn independence

Lights and music. Justin Witmer has assembled the lights display every year since high school. It's been his project for more than a decade. He does it alone. "He takes charge of Christmas," his father, Norman Witmer, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Thursday. The elder Witmer was getting ready to pick up his son from Publix on Lady's Island, where the young man has worked for the past 10 years. Justin Witmer, now 29, is high-functioning autistic, his father said. And he loves Christmas. And he bought a sync box, so, for the first time, his lights will dance with songs. Lights and music. A little something extra.

Editor's Choice Videos