‘Thank you for your bravery!’: Lowcountry residents grateful for business owner that saved deputy

Many residents throughout Beaufort County are showing their appreciation and gratitude for one of their own.
Craig Reaves, the owner of Sea Eagle Market in Beaufort, recently pulled into the business parking lot to find a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy being assaulted by two teenagers.
Instinct kicked in and Reaves did his part in stopping the attack and assisting in the arrest of the teens.
For his actions, he was recognized by the sheriff’s office. And that recognition led to dozens of our readers thanking him for what he did.
Here’s just a sample of the response we received through our Facebook pages.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/
Comments