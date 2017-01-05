More than Matthew: Learn about three centuries of Beaufort County storms

A Beaufort History Museum lecture series will tell the story of Beaufort County’s hurricanes and one of the earliest naval operations of the Civil War.
“Hurricanes of Beaufort’s Past” will be 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Beaufort County Library Beaufort branch, at 311 Scott St. The talk will include materials from the Beaufort District Collection.
“The Battle of Port Royal Sound” is the topic Jan. 24, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The lecture will cover the Union Naval operation in November 1861 in Port Royal Sound that led to the capture of Fort Walker and Fort Beauregard.
On Jan. 25 at the Beaufort County Library’s Bluffton branch, a lecture will tell the story of the Sea Island hurricane of 1893. The event will begin at 2 p.m.
The lectures are free, but registration is encouraged at www.beauforthistorymuseum.com.
Comments