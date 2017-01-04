How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

Hunting Island State Park remains closed after Hurricane Matthew. Rep. Shannon Erickson describes the path to repair the park. "The costs are going to be massive," she said.
Stephen Fastenau Staff video

Beaufort News

Christmas lights help autistic adult learn independence

Lights and music. Justin Witmer has assembled the lights display every year since high school. It's been his project for more than a decade. He does it alone. "He takes charge of Christmas," his father, Norman Witmer, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Thursday. The elder Witmer was getting ready to pick up his son from Publix on Lady's Island, where the young man has worked for the past 10 years. Justin Witmer, now 29, is high-functioning autistic, his father said. And he loves Christmas. And he bought a sync box, so, for the first time, his lights will dance with songs. Lights and music. A little something extra.

Business

Whats open locally on Christmas, Christmas Eve

On Christmas Day 2016, full-scale grocery shopping in Beaufort and Jasper counties might be a challenge: all major grocery stores in the area will be closed. However, for certain staples, plenty of convenience stores will be open in greater Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, greater Beaufort and Ridgeland. Here's a look at those businesses, plus a rundown of what time all local grocery stores close on Christmas Eve.

Editor's Choice Videos