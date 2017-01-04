Beaufort News

January 4, 2017 3:42 PM

Apparently, this Beaufort thief has a bit of a sweet tooth

By Joan McDonough

Over $5,000 worth of belongings were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Beaufort Friday night or Saturday morning.

The “large number of miscellaneous items” were stolen from a vehicle on Ferrets End between about 10 p.m. on Friday and 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Wednesday afternoon. The total value of the items rang it at $5,654, according to a police report.

Many of the items were found in an empty lot across the street except for a watch, an iPad, a computer charger and some candy, Able said.

