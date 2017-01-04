In Beaufort, thieves set their eyes on items kept outside

Generators were stolen from the Beaufort Lowe’s Home Improvement Monday night or Tuesday morning cost the business nearly $4,000.
Between 7 p.m. on Monday and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, a thief or thieves cut through a fence to steal the four generators from an enclosed outdoor area at the Robert Smalls Parkway business, Beaufort Police Department Sgt. Hope Able said Wednesday afternoon.
The stolen items were valued at about $3,896, according to the police report. There are currently no suspects.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments