Things to remember when talking to the cops: Get your stories straight

A brother and sister had differing explanations for their alleged misdeeds when stopped by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies early Tuesday morning, according to an incident report.
The siblings were stopped in the Marsh Harbor community on Lady’s Island shortly after 2 a.m. after a call about items stolen from a vehicle, according to the report. The brother’s clothes matched the description of someone who had broken into a car and stolen several items. The sister was spotted allegedly trying to drive out of the area in a hurry, the report said.
According to the report:
She said they had just come from a friend’s house to celebrate his new job.
He said they were on their way to his house when they had some car trouble.
The Xbox, $250 in cash and several gift cards with someone else’s name on them were found in the car and returned to the owner.
The brother eventually told deputies he had “checked some cars” while his sister was trying to figure out what was wrong with her car, according to the report. He was charged with petit larceny and breaking and entering into a vehicle.
