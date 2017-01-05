Beaufort News

January 5, 2017 6:15 AM

Got some time on your hands? The Beaufort History Museum needs you

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

The Beaufort History Museum has opportunities for volunteer greeters and museum guides.

Greeters meet and direct visitors, answer general questions and take tickets. Requirements include joining the museum, attending a two-hour training session and being available about six hours each month.

The first greeter orientation class is from noon until 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Beaufort History Museum, 713 Craven St. in Beaufort.

Classes for museum guides also begin January 18.

Those interested in volunteering as a docent are asked to reserve a space in advance by calling 559-362-3237 or emailing lburleyknowles@beauforthistorymuseum.com.

Related content

Beaufort News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How will Hunting Island be rebuilt?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos