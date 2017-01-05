Got some time on your hands? The Beaufort History Museum needs you

The Beaufort History Museum has opportunities for volunteer greeters and museum guides.
Greeters meet and direct visitors, answer general questions and take tickets. Requirements include joining the museum, attending a two-hour training session and being available about six hours each month.
The first greeter orientation class is from noon until 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Beaufort History Museum, 713 Craven St. in Beaufort.
Classes for museum guides also begin January 18.
Those interested in volunteering as a docent are asked to reserve a space in advance by calling 559-362-3237 or emailing lburleyknowles@beauforthistorymuseum.com.
