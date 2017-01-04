2 Burton rollover accidents within an hour reported Tuesday

Burton had two accidents with rollovers nearly back to back on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
There was a single-car accident with a rollover shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Trask Parkway in front of the Enmarket between Shanklin Road and Parker Driver, according to a Burton Fire District news release. Both people in the car had minor injuries, but neither were transported to the hospital, according to the release. One northbound lane was blocked temporarily.
The mini van and a smaller car collided around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Mink Point Blvd., causing the car to roll over several times, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
A mother and two children inside the car were all properly restrained and uninjured after the crash, according to the release. The driver of the van was charged with failing to yield the right of way after his attempted a left turn onto Parris Island Gateway from Forest Field Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance. Cpl. Matt Southern said Wednesday morning.
Lanes were cleared from this accident around 10 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management news alert. The area was blocked for emergency workers for about 45 minutes, according to the fire district release.
