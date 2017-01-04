As his recovery slowly continues, wounded dog Snuffy to get new wheels

Snuffy the Schnauzer mix is heading down a long road to recovery after being shot in the spine. Soon, he’ll be rolling down that road.
A custom cart is on its way, according to a Noah’s Arks Rescue website update on his health. It’s still too soon after his surgery to try the cart out, but he “has wonderful front leg strength, which is what he will need when he gets in his cart.”
Snuffy’s progress hasn’t been without a few steps backward since “the damage from the pellet is now becoming very apparent,” according to rescue president Jennifer Smith’s online update. He is still working with staff at the neurology department at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. to gain strength, use the bathroom and maintain muscle memory so he might walk again.
There have been some leads on the person who did this to Snuffy, but no arrests yet, according to the update.
Anyone with information can call Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control at 843-255-5010.
Anyone wishing to donate to the care of Snuffy can visit www.noahs-arks.net/donations/snuffy.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
