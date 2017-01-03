Boardwalk will help make Beaufort walk-able

Lights and music. Justin Witmer has assembled the lights display every year since high school. It's been his project for more than a decade. He does it alone. "He takes charge of Christmas," his father, Norman Witmer, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Thursday. The elder Witmer was getting ready to pick up his son from Publix on Lady's Island, where the young man has worked for the past 10 years. Justin Witmer, now 29, is high-functioning autistic, his father said. And he loves Christmas. And he bought a sync box, so, for the first time, his lights will dance with songs. Lights and music. A little something extra.