Boardwalk will help make Beaufort walk-able

John Williams talks about the boardwalk being built overlooking the marsh as part of the Boundary Street project on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Beaufort.
Christmas lights help autistic adult learn independence

Lights and music. Justin Witmer has assembled the lights display every year since high school. It's been his project for more than a decade. He does it alone. "He takes charge of Christmas," his father, Norman Witmer, told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette on Thursday. The elder Witmer was getting ready to pick up his son from Publix on Lady's Island, where the young man has worked for the past 10 years. Justin Witmer, now 29, is high-functioning autistic, his father said. And he loves Christmas. And he bought a sync box, so, for the first time, his lights will dance with songs. Lights and music. A little something extra.

Whats open locally on Christmas, Christmas Eve

On Christmas Day 2016, full-scale grocery shopping in Beaufort and Jasper counties might be a challenge: all major grocery stores in the area will be closed. However, for certain staples, plenty of convenience stores will be open in greater Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, greater Beaufort and Ridgeland. Here's a look at those businesses, plus a rundown of what time all local grocery stores close on Christmas Eve.

Snuffy the dog, shot by pellet gun, is determined to walk

Noah’s Arks Rescue released this footage of Snuffy the dog receiving medical care at Carolina Veterinary Specialists in Matthews, N.C. Snuffy was picked up along Robert Smalls Parkway by Beaufort County Animal Shelter and Control who initially thought the one-year old mixed-breed was struck by a car. It was later determined the canine was shot point-blank by a pellet gun.

The goats of Riverwalk

Video from a car window captured the goats of Riverwalk — pygmys Billie Jean and Billy Joel and Nubian goat Carolina, also known as Pepper. The goats wandered off from Carolina Morning Firewood in Ridgeland on Dec. 2, 2016, until rounded up and sold as potential dinner to a family in Estill. They ultimately were retrieved and reunited with their owners.

