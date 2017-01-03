A monthly trash pick-up turned into a 911 call when something unexpected was found

Volunteers helping to pick up trash on the side of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island found a pistol on the side of the road on Monday.
The small group of friends collect trash about once a month, one of them told a responding Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy according to a report. Shortly before 9 a.m., the group found the compact .25 caliber pistol on the side of the road in front of a property near Yard Farm Road.
The gun was severely rusted and a serial number couldn’t be found, but “Titan” was engraved into the side, according to the report. It was loaded with seven rounds.
Deputies took possession of the pistol.
