This stolen bundle won’t be easy to hide

A thief made off with $4,000 worth of wood flooring from a Lady’s Island home under construction.
Between about noon Saturday and 9 a.m. on Monday, a pallet of hardwood flooring was taken from the bedroom of a Wade Hampton Drive home in the Royal Pines County Club Estates, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The material was delivered on Thursday, an employee of the construction company told deputies, and only construction workers and the plumber had key access to the home, according to the report. The contracted plumber said the garage was unlocked when he arrived so he left it that way when he left. Nothing else was missing from the home.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
