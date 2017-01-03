What is left of the Boundary Street project?

Officials overseeing Beaufort’s $33-million Boundary Street redevelopment say the project is on schedule and budget at the halfway point.
The project is 49 percent complete and has used about 49 percent of what was budgeted to transform the four-lane highway by burying utility lines, removing power poles and creating raised, landscaped medians.
Drivers and business owners will endure the work at least another 12 months. as work shifts to the north side of the street.
“As we turn to the north side of the road, that is going to be the most complex, difficult part of the project,” said Neal Pugliese, a retired Marine colonel hired by the city last year as a senior project manager. “That is where all the businesses are located.”
Pugliese said he emails businesses weekly to let them know what will be happening.
The underground bank to bury utility lines is complete on the south side of Boundary Street. Many of the utility poles on that side of the road should begin to come down by the middle of February, Pugliese said.
Work on the north side bank isn’t expected to be complete until the summer.
A boardwalk is being built along the marsh on Battery Creek. Several buildings are slated for demolition to help eventually create an open park space on the south side of the road, including the former Huddle House, United Way, Sea Eagle Market and fire department warehouse.
There is no timeline for the demolitions, but city officials expect the buildings down in the next six to eight months.
Completing the realigned intersection at Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street will be among the later tasks of the project. Work is expected to be complete in early 2018.
“This is a complex project — I’d be surprised if we didn’t encounter a surprise or two,” Pugliese said. “Knock on wood.”
This story will be updated.
