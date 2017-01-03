New Year’s Day fire in Burton came too close for comfort

An illegal fire in Burton destroyed a shed and came far too close to a Glaze Drive home on around 7 p.m. on Sunday, fire officials said.
The fire was fueled by a propane tank and a fallen tree from Hurricane Matthew, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The fire spread to a nearby shed and was within about 10 feet of a home. The home wasn’t damaged, but the shed was “completely destroyed,” the release said.
Burton firefighters, assisted by Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department, put the fire out after accessing it from a neighboring property, according to the release.
Burning in unincorporated areas of the county must occur 75 feet from any structure or road, must be started between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and completely extinguished by sunset. It must also be monitored at all times with means of extinguishing it on hand, according to Beaufort County fire ordinances.
