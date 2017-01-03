Beaufort County lawmakers to offer plans during annual luncheon Wednesday

Beaufort County’s state lawmakers will offer plans for the upcoming legislative session during a luncheon Wednesday.
The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Callawassie Island Club. Among those expected to attend are state Sens. Chip Campsen and Tom Davis and Reps. Bill Bowers, Jeff Bradley, Shannon Erickson and Michael Rivers.
Tickets are required through the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and are $40 for chamber members, $55 for non-members or $400 for a table of 10. As of Dec. 30, 20 spots remained.
For information, visit www.beaufortchamber.org or email lanelle@beaufortsc.org.
Comments