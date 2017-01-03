One dead in single-vehicle St. Helena Island crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday on St. Helena Island.
The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. on Warsaw Island Road near Gardner Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver of a Toyota SUV died when the northbound vehicle ran off road and struck a culvert, Southern said. He or she was not wearing a seat belt, Southern said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been announced.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
