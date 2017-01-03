Beaufort News

January 3, 2017 8:13 AM

One dead in single-vehicle St. Helena Island crash

By Caitlin Turner

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday on St. Helena Island.

The crash was reported around 7:20 p.m. on Warsaw Island Road near Gardner Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Toyota SUV died when the northbound vehicle ran off road and struck a culvert, Southern said. He or she was not wearing a seat belt, Southern said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been announced.

This story will be updated.

