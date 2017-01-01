Laurel Bay crash sends 1 to hospital

A two-vehicle wreck in Laurel Bay sent one driver to the hospital Saturday evening.
Two cars collided on Laurel Bay Road at the West Gate Circle intersection just before 7 p.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release. The intersection was blocked for about 45 minutes while the scene was cleared.
One of the drivers was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Emergency Medical Services for non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. No other injuries were reported, but both vehicles sustained “moderate to heavy damage.”
Neither the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office nor South Carolina Highway Patrol had additional information on the crash as of Sunday afternoon.
