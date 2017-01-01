St. Helena Island man ended the night in jail after being shot in the leg

A man was shot in the leg on Storyteller Road on St. Helena Island late Saturday afternoon and ended the night in jail, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
This comes only weeks after another shooting on Storyteller Road in which one of the victims remained hospitalized a week later. The incidents are not believed to be related, Capt. Bob Bromage said Sunday morning.
Two men were allegedly fighting in the yard of a home on the street when one of them was shot, according to the release. Emergency Medical Services took the gunshot wound victim to Beaufort Memorial Hospital to be treated. At the time, the victim was “not cooperating” with investigators.
After his release from the hospital, the man was brought to the Beaufort County Detention Center facing misdemeanor charges of third degree assault and battery and possession of cocaine, Bromage said. The identity of the shooter is still being determined by investigators.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Brandon Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CrimeSC.
