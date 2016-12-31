Seabrook woman dies after being struck by car in Oconee County

A Beaufort County woman died after being struck by a car in Seneca, S.C., according to a news report.
WJCL reported the Oconee County Coroner’s office identified 27 year-old Toni Smith Marcello, a Seabrook resident, was the victim of a car-versus-pedestrian crash that occurred Friday.
According to the report, the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on North 1st Street, and Smith died at Greenville Memorial Hospital shortly after being hit by a car.
The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and an autopsy is scheduled for next week.
