Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigates Dale shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies are investigating a shooting in Dale on Saturday afternoon.
Law enforcement responded to Coakley Road and Keans Neck Road in Dale after a male victim reported the incident, a Sheriff’s Office said. The man told deputies that, as he was approaching the stop sign in his vehicle early Saturday afternoon, an unknown adult African-American male pulled up next to him and fired several shots. Although his vehicle was struck multiple times, the victim said he was uninjured.
Investigators searched the area for evidence and interviewed witnesses. There is no further description of the subject or his vehicle, according to the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
