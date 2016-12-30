$3,000 in fishing rods stolen right under the nose of a Lady’s Island guard dog

A Lady’s Island couple out of town over Christmas returned to find thieves had targeted their storage shed.
More than $3,000 worth of fishing rods and a $600 blower were stolen from the home off Springfield Road, the couple told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The couple left Christmas Eve and returned Dec. 26.
The items were stolen despite a dog left roaming in the backyard. The dog barks and snaps at people he doesn’t recognize, the husband told deputies.
The couple had changed the locks and handle on the shed after the incident, preventing investigators from collecting fingerprints.
