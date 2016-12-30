Beaufort News

December 30, 2016 2:32 PM

Beaufort Indoor Pool closed for maintenance; movie night moved

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

Beaufort Indoor Pool on Lady’s Island is closed for maintenance and a movie screening scheduled Friday has changed venues, according to a news release.

The movie — “The Secret Life of Pets —will now be shown at Battery Creek Indoor Pool at 1 Blue Dolphin Drive. The movie starts at 6:15 p.m. and costs $4. Popcorn and water is $1 each.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and towels.

The Beaufort Indoor Pool, on Youmans Drive adjacent to Beaufort High School, will remained closed until further notice.

Related content

Beaufort News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos