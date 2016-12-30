Beaufort Indoor Pool closed for maintenance; movie night moved

Beaufort Indoor Pool on Lady’s Island is closed for maintenance and a movie screening scheduled Friday has changed venues, according to a news release.
The movie — “The Secret Life of Pets —will now be shown at Battery Creek Indoor Pool at 1 Blue Dolphin Drive. The movie starts at 6:15 p.m. and costs $4. Popcorn and water is $1 each.
Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and towels.
The Beaufort Indoor Pool, on Youmans Drive adjacent to Beaufort High School, will remained closed until further notice.
Comments