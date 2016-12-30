Burton man makes unwanted sexual advance, gets barrel of shotgun

A Burton tenant who made an unwanted sexual advance on the homeowner’s stepdaughter later faced the barrel of a shotgun, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
When the woman came to clean the home, the man suggested they have sex and that no one would have to know. She refused and said the incident was the last straw, the report said.
When she told her stepfather what happened, he cursed the tenant and ordered him to leave. When the man returned, the homeowner pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at him and ordered him off the property, the report said.
The tenant grabbed the barrel of the gun, but then left. The homeowner told deputies he did not want the tenant back in his house, according to the report.
The evicted man was escorted back to the home by deputies to collect his belongings. No charges were filed.
