Local organizations supporting crime victims receive $1.4 in federal grants

Three Beaufort County organizations supporting crime victims recently received $1.4 million in federal grants.
Hope Haven of the Lowcountry, a Beaufort nonprofit providing services to victims of child abuse and sexual assault, received $635,398. Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse received $604,671.
Child Abuse Prevention Association, a Port Royal children’s shelter, was given $175,907.
The money was approved by the S.C. Public Safety Coordinating Council and administered by the S.C. Department of Public Safety under the federal Victim of Crimes Act. State Rep. Shannon Erickson posted the news to her Facebook page this week via a note from Public Safety director Leroy Smith.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments