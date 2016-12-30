Beaufort dealership helps get Civil Air Patrol van rolling again

A Beaufort car dealership recently came through for a local unit of the Civil Air Patrol, which found itself short one important piece of equipment.
The Beaufort squadron of the patrol, which is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, had a broken-down van that was too old to repair and too expensive to replace. When Beaufort Butler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, on Salem Road, learned of the unit’s situation, it located the hard-to-find parts necessary to fix the van and performed the labor free of charge.
The dealer had to rebuild the entire rear of the van, according to David Zeoli, a Civil Air Patrol squadron commander and major at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Division.
The squadron can now use the vehicle for training exercises and missions.
