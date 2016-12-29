Jacket with gun inside stolen ... or lost ... Lady’s Island man isn’t sure which

A Lady’s Island man isn’t quite sure where he put his gun.
He reported his handgun stolen — which was inside of his also-missing jacket — on Wednesday morning but wasn’t entirely certain that he had seen the gun or the jacket since around 11 p.m. Dec. 20, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. “He can’t remember if he left the jacket somewhere.”
The man told a deputy that he might have left he jacket in his truck, which he parked in Beaufort on Dec. 20 through Dec. 22, or it might have been in his backseat until Sunday, according to the report. Either way, he doesn’t know where it is. He started looking for it Tuesday and called around to friends and family to find out where he might have left it.
Nothing else in his truck was missing or out of place, according to the report. The gun is valued at about $300 and the jacket at about $600.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments