Drunk man tosses board game, ends up needing the ‘get out of jail free’ card

Two sisters were setting up a board game at a Lady’s Island home around 11 p.m. Wednesday, when one sister’s boyfriend ruined the fun.
The 39-year-old man from Columbia allegedly came into the home highly intoxicated and then threw the board game onto the floor, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The sister asked him to pick it up — quite a few times — but he only responded by “yelling and throwing more pieces to the ground.”
The sister told deputies she went to him, cupped his face with her hand and “asked him politely to pick the game up from the floor,” according to the report. That’s when the man allegedly twisted her arm and held it behind her back as the man’s girlfriend tried to pull him off her.
When deputies arrived, the man was “laying on the ground in the driveway near a tree,” according to the report. The sisters had locked him out of the house when they called for help. He kept repeating to deputies that he had thrown the game on the floor but wouldn’t go into any more detail other than to say he had had a little too much to drink.
The man was charged with third-degree assault and battery and was taken to Beaufort County Detention Center where he remained Thursday afternoon.
