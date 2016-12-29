Visiting Beaufort? You might have more options on where to lay your weary head

Families of new Marines, travelers seeking new destinations from the latest list of places to go, and visitors drawn to various festivals could soon have more places to stay in Beaufort.
Several new hotels are planned for Beaufort, projects that would bring hundreds more rooms to the area.
The most recent proposal is Tru by Hilton, a 98-room, 38,000 square-foot hotel at Parris Island Gateway and County Shed Road. The building would be adjacent to another approved Hilton hotel called Home2 Suites, which would include 107 high-end rooms.
Plans for Tru went before the city’s design review panel for the first time in November. The projects would offer easy access to the Spanish Moss Trail and create momentum for other commercial development in the area.
In addition to those two hotels, a new Springhill Suites is planned at 2227 Boundary St., where an Econo Lodge will be demolished. Developer Dick Stewart and his Beaufort Inn plan a 70-room hotel downtown at Scott and Port Republic streets.
A smaller, 12-room inn is slated for Craven Street.
