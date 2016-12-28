Beaufort News

December 28, 2016 3:26 PM

Boat trailer pulls disappearing act overnight in Beaufort

By Joan McDonough

A boat trailer valued at about $2,500 was left in a Beaufort parking lot overnight and was gone by the time the owner returned to it the next morning, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

A 2016 Venture COM-5300 aluminum, untagged boat trailer was parked at the back of a State Farm parking lot off Boundary Street, Sgt. Hope Able said Wednesday. It was last seen by the trailer’s owner at 8 p.m. Monday and was found to be missing shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, she said.

The trailer was not attached to a vehicle and does not have any distinguishing features, Able said.

There are no suspects and no arrests were made, according to the report.

