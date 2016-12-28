New Beaufort restaurant set to open early next year

A new KFC restaurant in Beaufort is expected to open early next year.
The restaurant is under construction near the entrance to Lowe’s and next to a new Taco Bell on Robert Smalls Parkway. KFC is expected to open by the end of February, a representative of Hodges Management Company said Wednesday.
The company operates Dairy Queen, KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in the Savannah area, Hampton and Walterboro. Hodges Management does not yet have open jobs posted for the Beaufort location on its website.
Beaufort’s new KFC will be about 3,000 square feet with a drive-thru. A previous KFC on Boundary Street closed ahead of the road redevelopment project and was demolished earlier this year.
The new Taco Bell on a nearby parcel also replaced an older restaurant in the path of Boundary Street’s plans.
New development is sprouting up all around Lowe’s. A Nissan dealership is under construction next door, and a Navy Federal Credit Union is planned on Robert Smalls Parkway between Dollar Tree and Taco Bell.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
