Does he look familiar? Armed robbery suspect caught on camera.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a Tuesday night Burton armed robbery suspect.
The man was photographed by a surveillance camera at the Shell Food Mart on Trask Parkway just before 9 p.m. when he demanded money, armed with a handgun, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
He was described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black pants with blue coloring, according to the release.
Anyone with information can call investigators at 843-255-3426.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments