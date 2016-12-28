Beaufort News

December 28, 2016 3:12 PM

Does he look familiar? Armed robbery suspect caught on camera.

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a Tuesday night Burton armed robbery suspect.

The man was photographed by a surveillance camera at the Shell Food Mart on Trask Parkway just before 9 p.m. when he demanded money, armed with a handgun, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

He was described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie and black pants with blue coloring, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 843-255-3426.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

