Lady’s Island woman finds curious situation in her spare room, calls police

A Lady’s Island woman went into her spare room early Friday morning and found the unexpected: a stolen Canon camera with an unknown family’s photos still loaded on it, a blue glass pipe and the lingering smell of marijuana.
The woman called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and said she had seen three young men in her driveway the evening before. She called out to them and asked if one of them was her grandson. They told her no. One of the young men, she reported to deputies, was a boy she sometimes allows on her property in the hopes of keeping him out of trouble.
Neighbors later told a deputy the young man had been hiding in the woman’s spare room, which is detached from her home, and that he ran off when the police arrived. According to the sheriff’s office report, neighbors believe the boy is carrying a revolver.
The camera, deputies found, had been stolen out of a Hilton Head Island hotel two days earlier. A deputy contacted the camera’s owner to let her know it had been recovered.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments