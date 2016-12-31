Keystrokes might generate big bucks in Beaufort

With the start of the new year, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette today will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas. Following is one of 17 issues to watch in 2017:
An ambitious Beaufort initiative aimed at bringing high-tech jobs and gleaming salaries kicks off in 2017.
The Beaufort Digital Corridor is a plan to draw small technology companies and startups to a renovated bank building downtown. It is patterned after a public-private program in Charleston.
Supporters have cautioned that the Beaufort project won’t change the city’s economic landscape overnight. Vireo Labs, a startup with a beta version of a career-guidance application, is the first publicized member.
