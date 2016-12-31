Beaufort News

December 31, 2016 12:00 AM

Looking for some $7 million waterfront property?

By Stephen Fastenau

With the start of the new year, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette today will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas. Following is one of 17 issues to watch in 2017:

A potential deal for the Port of Port Royal has fresh life after a new appraisal valued the waterfront property along Battery Creek much lower than previous efforts.

The property goes to bid Jan. 1 and must sell for 80 percent of the $6.95 million appraised value. At that price, a number of suitors are expected, and the property could finally be in a developer’s hands more than 12 years after the former state port was ordered closed.

There are still details to resolve: A lawsuit is ongoing related to property rights involving the former rail line on the property, and changes to an existing development agreement could be required.

