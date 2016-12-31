Beaufort County: Where your next bike ride could be your last

With the start of the new year, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette today will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas. Following is one of 17 issues to watch in 2017:
Six bicyclists were killed in collisions with vehicles on Beaufort County roads in 2016. That's equal to the number of cyclist fatalities in the county over the previous five years combined.
The uptick brings the county's cyclist fatality rates well above national and state averages. In 2017, investigations into some of those deaths, five of which were reported as hit-and-run incidents, will continue to bring attention to the dangers for cyclists and drivers on the county's roads.
