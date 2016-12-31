Motorists in Beaufort will have to live with this for another year

With the start of the new year, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette today will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas. Following is one of 17 issues to watch in 2017:
The Boundary Street project is at its halfway point, but Beaufort residents will endure the work throughout 2017.
City officials have thus far declared the $33 million redevelopment project on time and within budget. The remaining major steps include burying utility lines, completing the new intersection at Robert Smalls Parkway, and constructing raised medians.
The work has frustrated motorists and some business owners while public officials say the final product will be worth the inconvenience. Projected completion is in early 2018.
