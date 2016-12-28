Bistro in Beaufort to go out with a bang for New Year’s Eve

The final days that you will be able to say grace at the Southern Graces Bistro in the Beaufort Inn at 809 Port Republic St. are rapidly approaching.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the owners will be closing the restaurant at the beginning of the year to focus on their catering and event services.
But this isn’t the end of the road for the Southern-style eatery. The post states the owners will open a catering kitchen in Beaufort and continue to plan, design and cater events.
The Southern Graces Bistro will have a New Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31 with a four-course meal and complimentary champagne on arrival, according to another post on their Facebook page.
Details: 843-379-0555
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
