Annual Hunting Island event canceled as park remains closed

The annual Pelican Plunge at Hunting Island is canceled as the state park remains closed due to extensive damage from Hurricane Matthew.
The New Year’s Day event includes participants jumping into the ocean, a costume parade and later fires and hot drinks on the beach. Proceeds benefit the park’s Discover Carolina program.
Hurricane Matthew left the park in shambles, sand covering the campground and destroying bath houses and trees down on buildings. South Carolina parks officials announced Hunting Island would refund $1.1 million in camping fees, including reservations on inland campsites through May 21 and oceanfront campsites through all of 2017.
